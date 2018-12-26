Record number of travelers this 2018 holiday season

A record-breaking 112.5 million Americans are expected to travel for the year-end holidays this year, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s a 4.4% increase over last year.
“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel,” AAA’s Bryan Shilling said in a news release. “With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy.”
AAA and global analytics company INRIX predict 102 million folks will be hitting the roads.
The worst day and time to commute was Saturday, Dec. 22 from 3-4 p.m., when drivers were likely to experience trips four times longer than normal.
Thursday, Dec. 20, was the nation’s worst day for congestion overall.
“Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the morning commute,” INRIX analyst Trevor Reed said.
Approximately 6.7 million people will be traveling by air this year, the most in 15 years.
About 3.7 million Americans will use trains, buses and cruise ships to travel this end-of-year holiday season.
