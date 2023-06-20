Reds star Joey Votto returns after injuries, hits home run in second at-bat vs. Rockies

Joey Votto made his presence known on Monday night, the first time he’s been able to do that in close to a year.

After more than 10 months away from the game due to multiple surgeries, Votto returned to the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night for their game against the Colorado Rockies.

And in just his second at-bat of the game, Votto sent a solo home run off of Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber that traveled deep over the right field wall at the Great American Ball Park. That shot gave the Reds a 3-1 lead at the time.

We missed Joey Votto homers. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kdzRjopVcn — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023

Votto underwent surgeries to repair both his left bicep and a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder in August, which knocked him out of commission for the final 46 games of last season. He officially returned off the 60-day injured list on Monday, and made his first appearance in the lineup since Aug. 16.

The 39-year-old had been on two minor league stints before his return on Monday. He hit .173 and had three home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.

"I feel much more like myself," Votto said before the game, via The Associated Press. "I'm back to full health. Ten months is a long rehab. If I'm going to rejoin a winning ballclub, my responsibility is to be up to speed with them."

Votto, who was the NL MVP in 2010, hit .266 with 36 home runs and 99 RBI last season, his 15th in the league. Votto, who has spent his entire career in Cincinnati, is in the final year year of his 10-year, $225 million deal with the Reds.

Cincinnati entered Monday night on an eight-game win streak, which moved it into second in the NL Central. The Reds have been to the postseason just once in the past decade, though they were knocked out in the wild card round in 2020.

"I've been witness to the culture in this clubhouse," Votto said. "Things are changing for the better."

While Votto returned, the Reds sent pitcher Hunter Green to the 15-day IL with a hip injury.