Reggie Bush finally gets his Heisman back, and Colorado's Dylan Edwards hits the portal

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde hop on before the 2024 NFL Draft to share some of their favorite memories covering the event in years past.

They later analyze freshman running back Dylan Edwards entering the transfer portal to leave Colorado, and acknowledge the departure of quarterback Deacon Hill at Iowa.

Midway through the show, they react to the breaking news of former USC running back Reggie Bush re-accepting his Heisman Trophy. They recount his legendary career with the Trojans and why the award should have never been taken away from him in the first place.

Later on in the show, they discuss a recently proposed playoff format for Group of 5 teams, that is spearheaded by former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. Dellenger shares why the proposed plan is unlikely, and what he is hearing at the College Football spring meetings.

They wrap up the show up with a deep dive on "shrinkflation" and how it's ruining many of their favorite food and beverage products.

0:55 NFL Draft Memories

13:42 Dylan Edwards and Deacon Hill hit the Transfer Portal

20:03 Reggie Bush gets his Heisman back

33:26 NFL Draft Trivia

40:07 A Group of 5 Playoff

50:51 Beer and Oreo Shrinkflation

