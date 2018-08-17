Report: Florida man, 39, batters 78-year-old girlfriend

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old Nassau County, Florida, man has been jailed after his arrest on suspicion of battery on a person over the age of 65.
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said in a report that David Mann, who lives with his 78-year-old girlfriend, was involved in an argument over an unpaid DirecTV bill.
Mann was very angry when services to the Brycesville home were turned off, the report said.
Mann is accused of throwing his girlfriend down on a bed and putting his hands around her neck. The victim called deputies after the incident, the report said.
Deputies discovered ammunition in the home. Mann is a convicted felon and is not allowed to live in a home with ammunition, so an additional weapons charge was added, the report said.
