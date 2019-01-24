Report: Generation Z most likely generation to report poor mental health

Generation Z is more likely to report mental health issues, like stress, anxiety and depression, than other generations, according to a new report.
The American Psychological Association surveyed 3,458 adults and 300 teenagers in the United States.
“Our 2018 survey results show that high-profile issues, such as sexual harassment and gun violence, are significant stressors for Gen Z,” the authors wrote.
“America’s youngest adults are most likely of all generations to report poor mental health, and Gen Z is also significantly more likely to seek professional help for mental health issues.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2 years old
- Nurse charged with sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- Friends remember woman killed in Hazelwood crash as devoted leader
- VIDEO: Prosecutor: Suspect's claim that sexual encounter turned deadly isn't true
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
People of this generation, born between the mid 1990s and early 2000s, report more stress about the state of the country. Their reported stress on a scale of 1-10 is 5.4. Average adults report a 5.3 ranking on the scale.
However, Gen Z, those between 15 and 21 years old, is more positive about the future of the country than other generations, with 71 percent of them stating they were hopeful about what’s ahead, and approximately 60 percent said they were politically involved in the last year.
Minority members of Generation Z, however, were more stressed about certain issues than their white counterparts.
>> Related: Stress cows: Students combat finals tension by paying to brush cows
“For around four in 10 Gen Zs of color, personal debt (41 percent) and housing instability (40 percent) are significant sources of stress, while three in 10 white Gen Zs (30 percent) say the same about personal debt and less than one quarter (24 percent) of this demographic cite housing instability,” the authors wrote.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}