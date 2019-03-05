Report: HIV cured in second patient

A patient in London may be the second person to ever be cured of HIV.
That's according to a case study published Tuesday in the journal Nature.
Researchers say the unidentified man, known as the "London patient", was treated with stem cell transplants from donors who carried a rare genetic disorder that made them resistant to HIV.
According to the case study, the "London patient" has been in remission for 18 months and no longer takes antiretroviral drugs.
About a decade earlier, a man known as the "Berlin patient" received similar treatment and was considered cured of his HIV infection.
Doctors warn that the methods used on both patients may not work for everyone, but the news offers hope for new treatment strategies, including gene therapy.
