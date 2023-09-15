Report: Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, 48M extension

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a four-year, $48-million contract extension Friday, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old's deal is fully guaranteed with contains a player option in the final year, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told Charania.

Vanderbilt joined the Lakers in February from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. He averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26 regular-season games with the last season. He was also a presence in the postseason, starting in 13 of those contests.

