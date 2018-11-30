  • Report: Man stabs woman over undercooked potato

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    YULEE, Fla. - A Yulee, Florida, man was jailed in Nassau County after he reportedly stabbed a woman over an undercooked potato, deputies said

    Kenneth Crumpton, 36, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he reportedly used a fork to stab a woman in the head, a Nassau County Sheriff's Office report said. 

    The victim told a witness that she was stabbed in the head with a fork. Crumpton denied stabbing the victim and said that he threw the fork and it "glanced off her head," the arrest report said

    The victim had multiple stab wounds and visible blood on her head, deputies said. She refused treatment, the report said. 

