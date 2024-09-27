National

Report: Napheesa Collier wins Defensive Player of the Year

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works around Phoenix Mercury forward Monique Billings, left, in the first quarter of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Napheesa Collier has won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Minnesota Lynx star has had a stellar season, finishing second in MVP voting behind unanimous winner A'ja Wilson. Collier led Minnesota to the semifinals earlier this week off of two dominant postseason performances.

0

Most Read