0 Report: R. Kelly being investigated by Atlanta-area DA after docuseries abuse allegations

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The attorney for an alleged victim of Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly says the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney has reached out to him, according to WSB-TV.

Attorney Gerald Griggs represents Joycelyn Savage's parents, Tim and Jonjelyn Savage.

“We have been contacted by the office and we are actively assisting in any way necessary," Griggs' PR representative Dontaye Carter said.

When asked whether the office has opened an investigation into the singer, DA spokesman Chris Hopper said he had “no comment at this time.”

The statement comes after a new docuseries on R. Kelly sparked outrage nationwide.

The three-night, six-part series “Surviving R. Kelly” aired Thursday through Saturday on Lifetime, immediately prompting controversy and a backlash against the entertainer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Savage was one of several alleged victims whose story was part of the series.

Kelly’s other accusers from the docuseries include an anonymous former employee, Michelle Kramer, Alice and Angelo Clary and his ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones.

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Mike Pont/Getty Images)

The Savages, the Clarys and Kramer each said their daughters had been “brainwashed” while living with Kelly. They said they hadn’t been in contact with their children for years.

The final episodes focused on Kelly’s alleged sex cult at two of his homes in two cities, including one in Johns Creek. The other home was in Chicago.

Kelly was evicted from two homes he was renting in Johns Creek, an Atlanta suburb in Fulton County.

Zachary Hansen with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

