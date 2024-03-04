Report: Raptors reach 2-year, $26.25 million contract extension with Kelly Olynyk

The Toronto Raptors have locked down Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk and the Raptors agreed to a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Olynyk was in the final year of a three-year deal he first signed with the Detroit Pistons. He’ll now be with the Raptors through the 2025-26 season.

Olynyk, who is a Toronto-area native, was dealt to the Raptors just before the deadline earlier this year by the Utah Jazz. Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji went to Toronto in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a first round draft pick.

Toronto marked the fifth team that Olynyk has been on in the past four seasons, too. Now, it finally seems as if Olynyk can settle down in one place at least for the immediate future.

Since arriving in Toronto, Olynyk has averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench in nine games. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in their loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, which marked his first double-double and best overall output with the franchise.

The 32-year-old, who was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga, got his start with the Boston Celtics. He then had short stints with the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Pistons and Jazz before joining Toronto. His new contract was the max deal he was eligible to sign ahead of the June 30 deadline.

The Raptors hold a 23-38 record headed into a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. They sit in 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, and trail the Atlanta Hawks by 3.5 games for the final playoff spot in the East. Since winning their first NBA title in 2019, the Raptors have won just a single playoff series and haven’t been to the postseason in two of the past three years.