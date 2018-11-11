NEW YORK - Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was reportedly taken to the hospital after he performed with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.
TMZ reported that, according to unnamed “eyewitnesses,” the musician went back to his dressing room after finishing “Walk This Way” with Joel.
He collapsed backstage and paramedics worked on Perry for 40 minutes, TMZ claimed.
“We’re told they put a tracheal tube down his throat to clear the air path. There was panic in the dressing room, and one eyewitness says, ‘Joe did not look good,’” according to the celebrity gossip site.
Deadline reported that Perry, 68, was taken out of the Garden on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. According to the publication, there have been no updates on his condition.
Reports of the collapse and hospitalization haven’t been confirmed or commented on by Perry or his camp.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- Homeowners - famous and not - await word of wildfire's toll
- Veterans Day 2018: Free meals, deals and discounts
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}