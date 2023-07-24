Reports: Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off with non-contact injury at training camp

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Detroit Lions, has reportedly been injured at training camp.

According to multiple reports, Gardner-Johnson injured his right leg during light drills on Monday, and had to be carted off the field when he wasn't able to put any weight on it. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that it was a non-contact injury.

Veteran #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury Monday & was carted off the field. He was visibly upset and team captains Buggs and Goff made it a point to go comfort him. Hoping for better news than it looked. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 24, 2023

Not a good scene from Day 2 of #Lions camp as DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the practice field with a right leg injury. He was hurt during a light team drill and couldn’t put any power on his leg. Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him afterwards. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 24, 2023

Gardner-Johnson, 26, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March after helping the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles make it all the way to the Super Bowl (where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs). He pulled in six interceptions last season, tied for the NFL lead, and had a five-game streak in which he caught one interception per game. That's even more impressive when you consider that he missed five games during the season due to a lacerated kidney.

With their defense a major issue in the 2023 season, the Lions brought in Gardner-Johnson, a major upgrade, to take their newly revamped secondary to another level. He was expected to star as their top nickel back this season.

Gardner-Johnson is expected to be evaluated further. Lions fans (and the team itself) have their fingers crossed that this non-contact injury turns out to be better than it looks.