Reports: NFL legend Mike Ditka hospitalized in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. - “Da Coach” is apparently on da mend.
Legendary National Football League coach and player Mike Ditka was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week, according to several sources.
Ditka, 79, was playing golf in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday when he complained he was not feeling well, the Chicago Sun-Times and WGN reported, citing unnamed sources.
The report that Mike Ditka is in the hospital is true and just got confirmation he is doing well. He’s Iron Mike...what would you expect. #Bears #DaBEARS— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 24, 2018
WGN reported that Ditka had suffered a heart attack, while the Sun-Times reported the former Chicago Bears coach was treated at the hospital for “a heart-related ailment.”
Ditka has had heart troubles in the past, famously returning to coach the Bears 11 days after suffering a heart attack in 1988, WGN reported.
Ditka suffered a stroke while playing golf at an Illinois course in 2012, the Sun-Times reported.
A native of Pennsylvania, Ditka is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. He starred collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh and played in the NFL for 12 seasons for the Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. He starred at tight end when the Bears won the NFL title in 1963, and coached Chicago to a 46-10 victory in Super Bowl XX.
