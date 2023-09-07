Reports: Travis Kelce ruled out with knee injury for Chiefs' opener vs. Lions

Travis Kelce is going to miss Thursday night's party. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was ruled out of the much-anticipated regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions, per multiple reports from NFL Media.

Kelce's status was up in the air for the first game of the NFL's regular season opener after he injured his knee in practice. He reportedly tested it out hours before the game but apparently was unable to convince the Chiefs' staff to let him play. The Chiefs have 10 days before their Week 2 game, so not pushing their star tight end made sense.

Kelce injured his knee on Tuesday in practice. By Tuesday night there were reports that Kelce had avoided a major injury, but he still had a bone bruise and his status for Thursday night's game was uncertain. Kelce was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report.

On Thursday, the Chiefs elevated tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad, which appeared to be insurance if Kelce was inactive.

Everyone was waiting for news on Kelce, the best tight end in the NFL. The Chiefs offense relies heavily on Kelce, who had 1,338 yards last esason. He has made eight straight Pro Bowls.

Kelce is also an ironman. From his rookie season of 2013 though the end of last season, Kelce had not missed a game due to injury.

His streak comes to an end on Thursday night. The Chiefs offense will look a lot different without him.