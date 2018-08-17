  • Rescue says Bruno the cat is 'too cool to be homeless'

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MORTON GROVE, Ill. - An Illinois animal rescue group is hoping to find a home for one cool, chubby cat.

    Bruno is a 7-year-old grey polydactyl who is big, both in size and personality, according to a Facebook post Wednesday by Wright Way Rescue. He weighs 25 pounds, but is on a diet.

    Bruno is very chatty, according to his rescuers. The rescue group says Bruno has some quirks. He likes to be petted while he eats. He also has an unusual way of standing, on his hind legs, when he wants food. The rescue says it did not train him to do this.

    The rescue posted photos on Facebook of Bruno striking a cool pose, writing that he’s “too cool to be homeless.”

    Bruno is a laid-back cat for the most part, the rescue said, but there's one thing he doesn't like: having his big belly touched.

     

