Ricky Pearsall, Niners' first-round pick, shot in San Francisco robbery: Reports

Ricky Pearsall, the San Francisco 49ers' first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, was shot during an attempted robbery at San Francisco's Union Square, according to KGO-TV's Dion Lim and NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang.

Per Vang, Pearsall is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.

The Niners selected Pearsall with the 31st overall pick of the draft, adding him to a wide receiver room that already included All-Pros Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Pearsall played at Arizona State and Florida in his college career, with 965 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in his final season with the Gators. He was mostly seen as a second-round prospect entering the draft, but was well-regarded for his route-running and soft hands as a slot receiver.

Injuries had so far limited Peasall's first NFL training camp, spending time on the reserve/non-football injury list with a hamstring injury and working through a shoulder injury after his activation.