0 Robert Kraft arrest warrant could be issued Monday

BOSTON - Police in Florida are expected to issue an arrest warrant Monday for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The 77-year-old Kraft is facing misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute after authorities said he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft, through his spokesman, has denied the charges.

The charges follow a series of raids involving at least eight massage parlors on the east coast of Florida.

Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as a result of the six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed, and several people have been taken into custody on sex trafficking charges. Police confirmed Friday that Kraft was involved in the bust.

There was no sign of Kraft at his Brookline, Massachusetts, home this weekend. TMZ captured video of Kraft leaving a pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California, this weekend.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the dates they say Kraft visited the spa, but they say they obtained a warrant to conduct surveillance during a five-day period that began on Jan. 18, a time frame that includes the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Valentin Rodriguez, a Harvard undergrad who is now a criminal defense attorney in West Palm Beach, said last week that if the state's attorney decides to prosecute, Kraft may have to show up to be booked and fingerprinted.

Rodriguez added that because solicitation is a misdemeanor charge, Kraft may never appear in court.

"Our laws allow you to take a plea in absentia for that type of offense, and the local rules don’t require the presence of the actual defendant if it's waived by the attorney," Rodriguez said.

