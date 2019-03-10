  • University developing robotic arm that can feed the disabled

    SEATTLE, Wash. - Researchers at the University of Washington are working on a robotic arm that can put pieces of food on a fork and then deliver them into a person’s mouth.

    UW says that according to census data from 2010, about 1 million adults in the U.S. have to depend on another person to help them eat.

    The robotic system that’s under development at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering can make the task easier.

    According to the university:

    After identifying different foods on a plate, the robot can strategize how to use a fork to pick up and deliver the desired bite to a person's mouth. The idea is that this system would be attached to people's wheelchairs and feed people whatever they wanted to eat. 

    The robotic arm will put pieces of food into a researcher's mouth during a demonstration for media Friday afternoon.

