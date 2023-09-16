The Rock moves Deion Sanders to the brink of tears on ESPN's "College GameDay"

The Rock’s presence at ESPN’s “College GameDay” moved Deion Sanders to the edge of tears on Saturday.

Dwayne Johnson surprised the Colorado coach on the set ahead of the Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State. After Sanders didn’t expect to see The Rock on the set, Johnson then cut a wrestling promo for the Pro Football Hall of Fame member and made Sanders emotional in the process.

Take a look.

“He’s changing the face of college football and he’s doing it his way,” Johnson said. “But he’s also doing it in a way — and this is the hard part — that is galvanizing not only a town in Boulder, Colorado, but also galvanizing an entire country.”

As Sanders said Johnson was going to make him cry, he immediately switched into recruiting mode.

“All recruits, did you hear what he said. We ain’t hard to find,” Sanders said to laughter on the set.

Saturday was the first time ESPN had brought its pregame show to Boulder since 1996 and it’s all because of Sanders’ presence. The Buffaloes are 2-0 and the biggest story in college football after wins over TCU and Nebraska to start the season.

Sanders joined the regular “GameDay” crew on the set before Johnson showed up and was floored that the actor and professional wrestler was there.

Colorado is a three-touchdown favorite against Colorado State on Saturday night and should be 3-0 before two of the biggest games in recent school history to end September. The Buffs play Oregon and USC over the next two weeks as we’ll all get a chance to see just how good the Buffaloes are in Sanders’ first season.