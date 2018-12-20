  • Rocket launcher turned in at city gun buyback program

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore police got quite a shock Monday during a gun buyback program.

    Not only did they collect more than 500 weapons, according to WBAL-TV, one of the weapons was a rocket launcher.

    The city was buying back the weapons for between $25 and $500, WBAL reported, but it’s unclear how much they paid for the rocket launcher.

    The city was holding three buyback events this week and here’s what they were paying for weapons and ammunition, according to the news station.

    • High-capacity magazines: $25
    • Revolvers and pump and bolt-action weapons: $100
    • Semi-automatic weapons: $200
    • Fully automatic weapons: $500
     
     

