Rocket launcher turned in at city gun buyback program

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore police got quite a shock Monday during a gun buyback program.
Not only did they collect more than 500 weapons, according to WBAL-TV, one of the weapons was a rocket launcher.
The city was buying back the weapons for between $25 and $500, WBAL reported, but it’s unclear how much they paid for the rocket launcher.
One of items taken in by Baltimore's gun buyback program--what appears to be spent surplus rocket launcher. Waiting to hear how much city paid for it pic.twitter.com/XQsr67repg— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) December 19, 2018
The city was holding three buyback events this week and here’s what they were paying for weapons and ammunition, according to the news station.
- High-capacity magazines: $25
- Revolvers and pump and bolt-action weapons: $100
- Semi-automatic weapons: $200
- Fully automatic weapons: $500
