Rockets' Ime Udoka fined $50,000 for profane language, postgame remarks toward officials

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday for his actions at the end of Tuesday's 120–111 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Udoka was issued two technical fouls and ejected for confronting and directing profane language toward referee John Goble.

Udoka's "failure to leave the court in a timely manner and use of profane language toward officials, both in the game and in his postgame media session" were factors in the penalty, according to a statement from the NBA.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/P56peo045Z — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 5, 2024

The Rockets coach was upset by Sengun being defended physically by Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, yet not being called for a foul.

A look at how Ime Udoka was ejected, along with Alperin Sengun. This chippy game ends with a frustrated Rockets team falling to the Kings tonight as Mike Brown unloads his bench. pic.twitter.com/uFcmDTnylR — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 4, 2024

"Blatant missed calls. Calling ticky-tack moving screens and s—- like that," <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://x.com/JTGatlin/status/1864184046051344853">Udoka said afterward</a> when asked what he said to Goble. "Then you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. That was it. Alpy got fouled a few times on that drive, on the layup and they didn't want to call it. Told 'em get some f—-ing glasses, open your eyes."

Additionally, Houston's Alperin Sengun was fined $15,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official." He was also given two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Tari Eason was issued a $35,000 fine for "throwing a towel and directing inappropriate language in the direction of a fan in the spectator stands after the game had concluded."

As Eason left the court and walked through the tunnel, he responded to remarks from a fan, as reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"Eason then attempted to enter the stands, running up the ramp that leads to the lower concourse at Golden 1 Center and nearly reaching the fan section when nearby security officials were able to hold him back. Eason, who was held from behind by one official and from the front by another who jumped over a nearby railing to impede his path, relented after a few moments and headed for the locker room."

Eason was entered into concussion protocol on Wednesday after feeling dizziness and headaches following Tuesday's game, according to The Athletic.

Despite Tuesday's loss, the Rockets advanced to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup by winning West Group A with a 3–1 record. Houston will host the Golden State Warriors next Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Houston continues its three-game road trip versus the Warriors on Thursday, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Rockets are currently No. 2 in the Western Conference with a 15–7 record.