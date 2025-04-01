Roger Goodell reiterates NFL's commitment to diversity: 'It's going to make us better'

Roger Goodell has not changed his public position on diversity initiatives despite repeated efforts by the Trump administration erase the policies from American life.

The NFL commissioner addressed the topic of diversity again on Tuesday, two months after rejecting the idea of discontinuing such policies while speaking at the Super Bowl. Speaking this time at the NFL owners' meetings, Goodell was asked about the lack of Black offensive coordinators in the league and responded by reiterating the league's commitment to diversity.

The full question and answer:

<strong>Question</strong>: "This past season and the season ahead, there'll be zero Black offensive coordinators in the NFL. We've seen diversity, progress in other areas such as quarterback coaches — I think it was a league-record number last season. Why do you think that hasn't translated to the offensive coordinator position?"

<strong>Goodell</strong>: That's a question we ask and one of the things we work with to — how do we develop coaches that have the experience and have that kind of potential, which, we know we're out there and give them that opportunity. We have an offensive assistant program. We want to make sure that we're using those opportunities to be able to develop coaches that could do that.

"We have a lot of great offensive minds in the league, Black, white and young women too that are coming into this. There are only so many opportunities so that's always a challenge, but, diversity, I said this back at the Super Bowl, there were a lot of questions on that. I think I've been very clear that we think diversity makes us better, that I think a lot of our policies are designed to give opportunities and develop that talent. A lot of our programs are designed in that way. We're fully committed to continuing that work to try to develop better talent and give them that opportunity and make the NFL better ultimately.

"We're all in on that. Obviously, we're going to be fully compliant with federal laws. We always have been and we'll continue to do that, but we believe that our policies had a positive effect, but we never said we're done. We've got more work to do, and we'll do it, and it's going to make us better."

There were indeed zero Black offensive coordinators in the league last season and the NFL is poised to have zero next season, despite 14 different teams — 44% of the league — making an offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle. There were also eight Black quarterback coaches, the position most often hired for OC positions, and 10 total of color last season.

The league had a record nine minority head coaches last season, though that number will be down to seven this season after the firings of Robert Saleh, Antonio Pierce and Jerod Mayo and the hiring of Aaron Glenn.

The NFL has long had one of the most visible diversity initiatives in sports with the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for a head-coaching position. The rule has been expanded in recent years to cover coordinator, general manager and team president openings.

The league still isn't without its critics and controversies when it comes to diversity and how Black coaches are treated relative to their white peers, with the Brian Flores lawsuit serving as the most visible reminder. There was also the Jim Trotter lawsuit, in which an NFL Network reporter alleged he was fired for questioning Goodell about the matter at a news conference.