Royals to call up top prospect Jac Caglianone to boost struggling offense

The Royals are hoping Jac Caglianone can boost their moribund offense.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Kansas City is calling up its top prospect after a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The Royals are 31-29 despite having one of the worst offenses in baseball. The Royals have scored just 194 runs through 60 games this season. Only the the Colorado Rockies — a team on pace to be historically terrible — have scores fewer runs.

Caglianone has mashed since he was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida. Across AA and AAA this year, he’s hitting .323 with an OPS of .991. Caglianone has also hit 15 HRs and driven in 56 runs across 49 minor league games this season.

Even if he’s an immediate impact bat for the lineup, there could be some growing pains in the outfield. After pitching and playing first base for the Gators, Caglianone has shifted to the outfield and is still learning the corner positions.

The Royals are an organization that puts a premium on outfield defense. But they also need outfielders that can hit. Kansas City’s outfielders have struggled over the past two seasons and Hunter Renfroe was recently designated for assignment after posting a .483 OPS over 35 games. Drew Waters has been the team’s best outfielder so far this season and he’s posted just a .703 OPS over 43 games.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Royals are just two games out of second in the American League Central thanks to a pitching staff that’s been one of the best in baseball. Kansas City made the playoffs a season ago and beat the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before losing to the New York Yankees in the Divisional Series.