'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' turns 60 today: How to watch the NBC Christmas special live on TV tonight

Rudolph with your nose so bright, won't you celebrate your anniversary tonight? The 1964 claymation special from Rankin/Bass Productions, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, celebrates its 60th anniversary today. In honor of the occasion, NBC will air an extended version of the Christmas special. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer originally premiered on the network but hasn't been aired on NBC since the 70s. Tonight, Rudolph returns home to NBC, 60 years to the day since his debut, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also air in an encore presentation on Dec. 12. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about how to watch the claymation Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer tonight.

How to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2024:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on NBC in celebration of the 60-year anniversary of its premiere, tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

What time is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on tonight?

The NBC Christmas special will air in an extended format tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Will Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer be on Peacock?

While the classic claymation Christmas special will finally return to NBC tonight, it won't be available to stream on-demand on Peacock. However, if you have Peacock Premium Plus, which includes a live feed of NBC, you can technically watch the special when it airs live on the channel.

How to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer without cable:

What is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) about?

In this Rankin/Bass Christmas special, Rudolph the reindeer goes from an outcast in his community to the only reindeer who can save Christmas. But before he can lead Santa’s sleigh, he has to take a trip to the Island of Misfit Toys with Hermey the misfit elf and Yukon Cornelius.

You can purchase this special on Amazon or Apple TV. You can also find many clips uploaded for free on YouTube. And to celebrate the 60th anniversary, NBC will air a special extended version of the special on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, with an encore viewing scheduled for Dec. 12 at the same time. While it will air on NBC this year, it appears that Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will not be available on Peacock (unless you have Peacock Premium Plus, which includes access to a live feed of NBC).

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

After Rudolph's initial success, Rankin/Bass made sequels to his story, including Rudolph's Shiny New Year, where Santa tasks Rudolph with finding the Baby New Year before time is frozen forever. While this one's not quite so Christmassy, it's still a fun holiday watch (especially around New Year's).

For the next two days, you can stream this special with AMC+ (or the add-on via Prime Video with a free trial) or just rent it on Amazon.

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July (1979)

Rankin/Bass characters, assemble! Another chapter of the Rankin/Bass Rudolph franchise, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July features a team-up between Rudolph and Frosty (from the cartoon-animated Rankin/Bass special, but in this one, he's claymation!). The dynamic duo go on a wild adventure together in this 97-minute special that is basically a full-blown movie. You can stream Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July on AMC+ (or via the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video add-on, which offers a free trial).

