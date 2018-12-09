Saints owner pays off $100K in layaway orders at New Orleans Walmart

NEW ORLEANS - Saints owner Gayle Benson made it a happy Christmas for customers at a Walmart in New Orleans, shelling out nearly $100,000 to fulfill more than 400 layaway orders, the Times-Picayune reported.
A spokesman for the National Football League team confirmed that Benson made the gift on her own, the newspaper reported.
JUST IN: New Orleans @Saints and @PelicansNBA owner, Gayle Benson, reportedly paid nearly $100,000 worth of layaway items off at a @Walmart in New Orleans. We're told, it's a holiday gift from Mrs. B.— Shaun Kraisman (@ShaunWDSU) December 4, 2018
How awesome is she?! @wdsu pic.twitter.com/MebZxRLvbY
Store officials said shoppers at the Tchoupitoulas Street location are still being notified that their orders have been paid in full, WDSU reported.
Benson became the sole owner of the Saints and the NBA’s Pelicans after her husband, businessman Tom Benson, died in March, the television station reported.
