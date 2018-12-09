  • Saints owner pays off $100K in layaway orders at New Orleans Walmart

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW ORLEANS - Saints owner Gayle Benson made it a happy Christmas for customers at a Walmart in New Orleans, shelling out nearly $100,000 to fulfill more than 400 layaway orders, the Times-Picayune reported.

    A spokesman for the National Football League team confirmed that Benson made the gift on her own, the newspaper reported.

    Store officials said shoppers at the Tchoupitoulas Street location are still being notified that their orders have been paid in full, WDSU reported.

    Benson became the sole owner of the Saints and the NBA’s Pelicans after her husband, businessman Tom Benson, died in March, the television station reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories