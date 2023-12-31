Saints trounce Bucs, leaving NFC South at stake in Week 18

The scenario for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday was simple. Win, and make the postseason.

The Saints had other ideas. New Orleans opened a 20-0 lead then held on for a 23-13 win over the Bucs to keep the NFC South division title in play and their own playoff hopes afloat.

The Buccaneers are still in control of their postseason path. A win against the Carolina Panthers next week would clinch the division. But the loss opened the door for the Saints, who can clinch the NFC South with a win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 alongside a Bucs loss.

The Saints came out of the gates on Sunday like a team with something to play for. Derek Carr led a 14-play, 73-yard drive on the game's opening possession that concluded with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson.

A second-quarter drive saw Carr find Taysom Hill for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

New Orleans' defense, meanwhile, forced three three-and outs and and intercepted Baker Mayfield on four first-half Bucs possessions before Tampa Bay knelt the ball to mercifully end a first half that the Saints led, 17-0.

The Bucs would eventually get on the board with a Mayfield touchdown pass to Trey Palmer in the fourth quarter. They added another score on a 47-yard pass from Mayfield to Chris Godwin with 1:37 remaining.

But it was too little to late. The ensuing two-point conversion and onside kick failed, allowing the Saints to run out the clock. A swarming Saints defense forced four Bucs turnovers including two Mayfield interceptions, while Carr helmed a steady Saints offense that put up 23 points and didn't turn the ball over.