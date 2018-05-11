Salmonella outbreak traced to eggs sickens dozens across several states

A salmonella outbreak traced to eggs sold under several different brands across multiple states continues to grow, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, the Publix store brand egg production company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., announced it would recall 23,400 egg packages, WSB reports.
The eggs were produced by Rose Acre Farms, which has issued a voluntary recall of more than 200,000 eggs.
According to the CDC, 35 people from nine states have been sickened.
Eleven people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
The cases were reported in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
These eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms and Sunups.
The CDC advises you should:
- Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
- Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where recalled eggs were stored.
- Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.
