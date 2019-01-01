San Antonio man breaks into home, threatens to kill resident

SAN ANTONIO - Texas police arrested a 36-year-old man Monday, accusing him of breaking into a home and threatening to kill the 71-year-old resident living there KSAT reported.
Brandon D. Teal, of San Antonio, is charged with aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County Jail records. According to his arrest affidavit, Teal forced his way into the victim’s house on Nov. 19, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Police said Teal told the man he was going to steal his car, KSAT reported. According to the affidavit, as Teal took the car keys and a Rolex watch he told the man, "If you call police, I am coming back to kill you,” the Express-News reported.
The victim said he has known Teal for about 10 years because he attends the same church as the suspect’s mother, KSAT reported.
