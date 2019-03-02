0 San Francisco Giants CEO, wife apologize after altercation

SAN FRANCISCO - The CEO of the San Francisco Giants and his wife issued a statement apologizing after a video showing the couple in a physical altercation surfaced Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Larry Baer reaching toward his wife, Pam Baer, at a San Francisco park, trying to take a cellphone out of her hand, the newspaper reported. Pam Baer is heard screaming as her husband steps over her, causing her chair to tip over, KNTV reported.

“Oh, my God! Help!” Pam Baer is heard yelling on the five-second video, the Chronicle reported. Larry Baer walks away, yelling, “Stop, Pam, stop!” the newspaper reported.

TRENDING NOW:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member, and she had an injured foot, and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” Larry Baer told the Chronicle. “The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

OFFICIAL: “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened (con’d) — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 2, 2019

....and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.” — Larry Baer, President & CEO#SFGiants — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 2, 2019

The couple released a joint statement later Friday.

“Regrettably, today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the couple said in the statement. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Hours later, the Giants sent a “follow up statement” from Larry Baer in which he apologized again.

In a statement Friday night, Pam Baer said she took her husband's cellphone and did not want to give it back, ESPN reported. When she attempted to get up from the chair in which she was sitting, she said it tipped and a previous foot injury caused her to lose her balance.

"I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today," Pam Baer said. "Larry and I always have been and still are happily married."

The San Francisco Police Department and Major League Baseball are investigating the incident, ESPN reported.

"Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts," a league spokesman told ESPN. "We will have no further comment until this process is completed."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.