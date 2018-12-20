0 Santa delivers special letter to grieving girl

HINCKLEY, Minn. - Santa Claus helped a Minnesota girl cope with her grief by delivering a special letter to the 9-year-old, WCCO reported.

Arianna Sam was adopted by her grandparents, who she considers her parents. So when her grandfather died in September, the Hinckley resident sent two letters to Santa, the television station reported.

“The other one was to my dad because, well, he’s gone so I wrote him a letter and I told Santa to go back to heaven and see what my dad would say back,” Arianna told WCCO.

Arianna thought Santa could help because “he flies,” she told the television station.

Christmas Wish: Santa Delivers Special Letter To 9-Year-Old Hinckley Girl https://t.co/qV5Y6NkRMR — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) December 18, 2018

“I miss him and stuff because he was my dad and it’s really sad,” Arianna told WCCO. I asked (Santa) to go up to heaven and give me a note from him just to see, like, what he’s up to and stuff,” Arianna said.

Santa delivered. When Arianna visited St. Nick, the Christmas elf had a surprise for her.

“Toward the end that’s when Arianna come up to me, I recognized her right off,” Santa told WCCO. I reached in my pocket, pulled that letter out and I gave it to her and I said, ‘This is a letter that your dad sent to you.’ When I handed her the letter that made the whole deal right there.”

“I know you miss me Arianna, I want you to know that I miss you, too,” the letter read. “Every day I think of you always and someday we will see each other again. Please do not be sad when you think of me.”

The letter came with an angel, WCCO reported.

“It means that he’s watching over me and he loves me still,” Arianna told the television station.

“I cried because it made her Christmas better,” Arianna’s mother, Patty Sam, told WCCO. “It made me and other people believe. The spirit of Christmas is special.”

