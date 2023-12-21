Santa trackers are here! How you can use NORAD and Google to track St. Nick on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus begins his highly anticipated descent from the North Pole to our rooftops, delivering presents to millions of children across the globe. For those who can’t wait to see St. Nick’s magic on Christmas Day, here are ways to follow his travels.

NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has been tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey since 1955. Self-described as Santa's official tracker, NORAD provides up-to-the-minute intel on the big guy. You can take a peek at Jolly Old Saint Nicholas and his reindeer dashing over a satellite map of the world on the NORAD Tracks Santa website.

The NORAD tracker is also available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. And if you have Amazon’s Alexa, you can ask: “Alexa, where’s Santa?”

If you’re really committed to monitoring his whereabouts, you can download the NORAD tracking app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

You can also track Santa through NORAD's hotline with Verizon at 1-877-446-6723. Volunteers typically answer over 130,000 calls from Santa scouts around the world.

Google

On Dec. 24, Google Assistant gets in on the fun of following Santa’s path. As with Alexa, you can just say: “Hey, Google, where’s Santa?”

Google also operates an online Santa Tracker. While the website offers kids and the young at heart plenty of fun and reindeer games via Santa's Village throughout December, on Christmas Eve, the site becomes a full-blown St. Nick-tracking operation. You can also download Google's Santa Tracker app, where you'll find a world map to keep tabs. Santa Tracker estimates Santa's journey takes a total of 25 hours, starting in Russia at 10 p.m. local time.

Typing “Where is Santa” on Google will also bring you to Google’s Santa Tracker and the countdown to Santa’s launch from the North Pole.

Nintendo Switch

On your Nintendo Switch, you can find Santa’s next destination and the speed at which he’s traveling.

If you’re an all-year-round tracker, you can read Santa’s personal blog that details his preparation for Christmas and a calendar that lets you see each time he’s been spotted at the North Pole.

Santa Tracker phone apps

Other app that are available on Google Play and the App Store include the Santa Tracker app, Santa Tracker and Status Check, and Speak to Santa.

Santa Tracker app on iPhone and Android. This app, made by Dualverse, allows you to locate your own house on a map and find out how long until Santa comes to your very own rooftop.

Santa Tracker and Status Check on iPhone. Powered by First Class Media, this app gives Santa seekers his real-time location on Christmas Eve as well as his distance from your home. You can also check in on how much milk and cookies Santa has consumed leading up to the big day!

Speak to Santa on iPhone, Amazon and Android. North Pole Command's Center's app shares data on Santa and his reindeer and allows you to track him, as well as FaceTime, call and message him. The big guy can even be reached on his sleigh on Christmas Eve throughout his journey.