SOLON, Ohio - Beware, Netflix customers: Scammers are trying to get your personal information using a realistic-looking email that falsely claims to be from the streaming service.

Ohio's Solon Police Department took to Facebook earlier this month to warn subscribers of the phishing scam, an email that asks recipients to update their payment information.

"We're having some trouble with your current billing information," reads the email. "We'll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details."

Police explained that "criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away."

"It is very successful," the Police Department's Facebook post said. "Don't put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained. Don't click the links. The links could also be a way to install malware on your computer."

Other versions of the scam email are also making the rounds. Check out some of them below:

Customers should "never enter [their] login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message," Netflix says on its website, adding that customers should "never click on any links or open any attachments" in an unexpected message. Read more tips here.

To report a suspicious email to Netflix, click here.

