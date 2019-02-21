School bus driver on heroin revived with Narcan after crash, police say

NEWARK, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus driver carrying a group of children with special needs crashed in Newark Wednesday morning and was revived with the opioid revival drug Narcan, according to news reports.
Police told WABC-TV that the driver was on heroin when she crashed into a tree.
Almost a dozen children between the ages of 5 and 13 were on the bus at the time, the news station reported, but none were injured in the crash.
A witness at the scene said it didn’t look like the driver was having a drug overdose.
"She looked like she was having a stroke or something," Sherod Jones, who jumped on the bus, said. "Her eyes were wide open and her hands were up, then they went down, her arms, and her eyes were wide open."
NEW: School bus driver Lisa Byrd was charged after allegedly crashing a bus that was carrying children with special needs. She was later revived with the narcotic overdose drug Narcan, and sources say she was on heroin: https://t.co/62sMJMw7wH pic.twitter.com/r775KguwLu— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 20, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Dunkin' Donuts employee performs CPR on collapsed trucker
- Pa. Walmart worker with disabilities hopes to keep job as requirements change
- PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
- VIDEO: Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}