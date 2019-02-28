CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A school bus crash took out the corner of a building Thursday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Students were on the bus when is crashed just before 8:30 a.m. into what looked like a townhouse, Channel 11’s sister station, WSOC-TV, reported. Half of the bus ended up inside the building.
Police told WSOC-TV the bus had just picked up some students a few blocks away.
I'm told the bus had just picked up students a few blocked away prior to the accident. Another school bus driver witnessed the accident, according to police. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/QvIXdInkuD— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) February 28, 2019
Witnesses who spoke with WSOC-TV said the bus appeared to lose control and veer into a car before it swerved into the building. Several students were seen getting out of the bus through the rear emergency door.
Injuries were minor, authorities told WSOC-TV.
