School district cutting food options during government shutdown

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. - Vance County Schools said it is reducing its lunch menu options, including its offering of fresh fruits and vegetables, in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.
School district officials posted to Facebook Tuesday saying they plan to revise lunch menus starting Jan. 21 to a minimum level, which means each lunch will include one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit and milk.
Schools will no longer provide fresh produce, except at elementary schools where fresh fruit and vegetable options will be offered twice a week.
Bottled water, juice and ice cream will also no longer be offered after the district’s current inventory is gone.
The district uses federal funds to operate its nutrition program.
"We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended," the district said in a statement.
