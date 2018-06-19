  • School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama

    Updated:

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is rebranding its only school named after a Confederate general to honor the United States' first black president.

    The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond School Board voted 6-1 Monday to rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School to Barack Obama Elementary School. Kenya Gibson represents the school on the board and was the lone dissenting vote. Gibson wanted the vote to be delayed and said there was a lack of local names included in the administrations rebranding recommendations.

    The Richmond City School Board revealed the top three possible names Monday night. Northside, Barack Obama and Wishtree took the majority of votes from the students, knocking aside suggestions like John Adams Elementary and Jackie Robinson Elementary. The board estimates it will cost about $26,000 to rename the school.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

  • Headline Goes Here

    120 Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army splits with West Point grad who touted communist revolt