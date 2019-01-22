School makes sure students have clean laundry by doing wash for them

POWELL, Tenn. - A Tennessee elementary school is making sure that all students are able to come to class with clean clothes no matter where they live, or what they do or do not have access to.
Copper Ridge Elementary School officials said some students are living on old farms, motels and other transitional housing or even campgrounds, WBIR reported.
Many families, district officials have found out, do not have access to washers and dryers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Principal Jennifer Atkins first converted a supply closet at the school into a laundry room after getting a grant and picking up a washer and dryer during Black Friday sales, WBIR reported.
>> Read: High school principal puts in laundry room to curb bullying
The washer and dryer were installed earlier this month and this week, Atkins and other volunteers started doing the wash.
Students drop off their clothes at a location outside so classmates don’t know the laundry is being done at the school, according to WBIR.
Atkins is looking for donations of detergent, dryer sheets and other laundry supplies to keep the program going.
“They need to have clean clothes and full bellies and happy hearts so that they can come to school ready to learn,” Atkins told WBIR.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}