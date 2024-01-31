Seahawks reportedly expected to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring a new head coach who is over 30 years younger than their previous head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are hiring 36-year-old Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, as their new head coach.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

