Sean Murphy's home run lifts Braves to historic mark, on pace to shatter MLB single-season record

The Atlanta Braves just keep hitting home runs.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy drilled a two-run homer in the fourth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, which gave them a 2-1 lead. That marked the Braves’ 167th home run so far this season, which is the most that any team has recorded before the All-Star break in Major League Baseball History.

Sean Murphy's HR is No. 167 for the Braves 💣



The most by any team before the All-Star break in MLB history ‼️



(via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/StKYfpxc9b — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2023

The Braves hold a 28-home run lead over the rest of the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in second with 139 entering Friday. The Rays are at 135 on the season, and the Los Angeles Angels are in fourth with 132.

Though the Braves have two games left before the halfway point of the season, they are well on their way to setting a new MLB single season record for home runs. The 2019 Minnesota Twins currently hold the record with 307 home runs. The Braves are on pace to hit more than 330.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 29 home runs, which is the second-most in the league behind only Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who has 31. Ozzie Albies has 22, and Ronald Acuña Jr. has 21 — which is the 10th most in the league. The Braves are the only team with multiple players in that top-10 list.

Murphy’s home run marked his 16th of the season. He entered Friday’s game hitting .305 with 69 hits and 50 RBI. The 28-year-old is in his first season in Atlanta after spending his first four years in the league with the Oakland A's.

The Braves entered Friday’s game against the Rays having won 18 of their last 20 games. They hold an 8.5 game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East, and have the best record in the league.