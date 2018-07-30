Second firefighter killed battling blaze near Yosemite

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. - A second firefighter died Sunday battling flames at the Ferguson Fire burning near Yosemite National Park.
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was treated for injuries at the scene but died before he could be hospitalized, a spokesman told The Associated Press.
TRENDING NOW:
- New dad shot dead after defending black man against racial slurs in bar
- 3 people rescued from Mon River near Hot Metal Bridge
- Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46
- VIDEO: Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight
The Latest: A second firefighter dies battling a huge blaze near California's Yosemite National Park, authorities say. https://t.co/8IUgzskUVc— The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2018
The firefighter was part of a crew removing brush from the front lines of the fire, which has consumed 53,646 acres, according to KCRA.
He was the second firefighter to fall victim to the fire.
Braden Varney, 36, was killed July 14 while operating heavy equipment and it overturned, according to KCRA. At least seven other firefighters have been injured since the blaze started July 13.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}