  • Second rocket launcher seized at airport in one week

    Updated:

    Finding one rocket launcher in someone's luggage is unusual for airport security officials, but two in one week?

    Thursday, August 1, security officials at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found their second device in a week.

    An air force sergeant brought it back as a military souvenir, just like another launcher found in luggage at the airport on Monday, July 29.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Even though the rocket launcher wasn't found to be dangerous, it was not allowed on the service member's flight home.

    The fire marshal's bomb squad is holding on to the device until it can be safely returned to the owner.

    On Monday, a service member traveling home to Texas had to turn over his missile launcher souvenir from Kuwait before catching his flight home.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories