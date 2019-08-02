Second rocket launcher seized at airport in one week

Finding one rocket launcher in someone's luggage is unusual for airport security officials, but two in one week?
Thursday, August 1, security officials at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found their second device in a week.
An air force sergeant brought it back as a military souvenir, just like another launcher found in luggage at the airport on Monday, July 29.
TRENDING NOW:
- Granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy dies at Kennedy compound
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cell phone
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- VIDEO: Potato Patch fries make their way to Heinz Field, among other new features
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Even though the rocket launcher wasn't found to be dangerous, it was not allowed on the service member's flight home.
The fire marshal's bomb squad is holding on to the device until it can be safely returned to the owner.
On Monday, a service member traveling home to Texas had to turn over his missile launcher souvenir from Kuwait before catching his flight home.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}