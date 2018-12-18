Secret Santa buys out toys in Colorado Goodwill for families in need ahead of Christmas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - An anonymous donor has purchased all the toys in a Fort Collins, Colorado, Goodwill store for nearly a decade, and this year is no different.
KCNC reported that the man’s generous act started as an impulse decision.
“I just went up to the manager and said, ‘I will buy the toy department. Give it away,’” he said. “The children went crazy and, I thought, what a great thing.”
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported that the donor was in the store Saturday as Todd Wakefield, Goodwill's Senior Director of Retail, announced that children could pick out one free toy. He stood back and watched quietly.
“We are here to watch the kids be happy,” the donor told KCNC. “It is just pure. It is happiness because this is really my Christmas.”
The donor told The Coloradoan he reached out to some local businesses to help with the donation.
“His generous donation will allow all kids in the store to pick out one free toy, stuffed animal or children’s book through Christmas Eve, or while supplies last,” Goodwill Industries of Denver spokesperson Jessica Hudgins Smith told KDVR in an emailed statement.
“Go do something good. Make a difference,” the donor told KCNC. “Doesn’t have to be big. .. I kind of think this is what Jesus would do.”
