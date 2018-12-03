Secret Santa pays layaway tab at New York Walmart

UNIONDALE, N.Y. - A Secret Santa made Christmas jolly for layaway customers at a Walmart in New York, Newsday reported.
The secretive elf walked into the Long Island store in Uniondale last week and paid off the layaway tab for dozens of customers, the newspaper reported.
Vanessa Rodriguez, “patiently waiting in a long line” at the layaway department, said she was startled to hear a woman crying nearby.
However, the woman was crying tears of joy, Newsday reported, and the other customers waiting on line would soon be celebrating, too.
"A few minutes later the cashier told everyone in line that the same donor had paid off everyone's account,” Rodriguez, a mother of four, told the newspaper. “We were all really surprised and happy but just so, so very grateful."
The store posted a "thank you" on its Facebook page, with a picture that appear to show dozens of receipts, News12 Long Island reported. The Secret Santa wanted to remain anonymous and would not say how much he spent, store officials told the television station.
"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we are reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness,." Walmart officials told News12 Long Island.
