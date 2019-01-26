0 Security guard accused of sexually assaulting patient while she slept

LANCASTER, S.C. - A security guard who was supposed to be protecting a woman in a hospital is accused of sexually assaulting her when she was sleeping, police in Lancaster, South Carolina, said.

Dontrail Campbell, an employee with national security company Allied Universal, admitted sexually assaulting the woman in her room at Springs Memorial Hospital, a warrant said.

The woman, who was in the hospital for an evaluation, woke up to Campbell assaulting her.

"You're going to the hospital to be cared for and someone violates you in that way?" patient Maria Rodriguez said.

"It makes me not even want to go back there. That really looks bad for our hospital and for Lancaster, too," said Robyn Hunt, who lives nearby.

A warrant said Campbell confessed during a recorded interview to “committing the sexual battery of the victim.”

Campbell is facing charges.

Police said Allied Universal had a contract to provide security at the hospital.

"He needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Hunt said.

Statement from Allied Universal security:

“We deeply regret the incident that occurred at Springs Memorial Hospital as it in no way reflects the professionalism that we expect of all Allied Universal personnel. As such, we have terminated the security officer for his actions in this situation as well as the site supervisor for not following proper company protocols. “Our team will undergo additional training to help ensure that we uphold our standards of serving the Springs Memorial Hospital community with care and professionalism.”

