SEE: Squirrel escapes from hungry bobcat, lives to see another day

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A bobcat in southwest Florida was on the prowl, trying to catch a squirrel for dinner over the weekend, but it just didn’t pan out.
Punta Gorda resident Michelle Kloese told WBBH-TV she heard a commotion outside her bedroom window and was surprised by what she saw.
Kloese filmed the wildcat on top of the screen encasing her swimming pool, trying to catch the squirrel and posted the video on social media.
A hot pursuit ensued, but the squirrel was just a little too quick for the cat, this time.
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow Level 1 activated for city of Pittsburgh ahead of snowfall
- Police: Groom assaults teen waitress at his wedding reception
- Complicated system to push snow into the area Sunday
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}