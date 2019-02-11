  • SEE: Squirrel escapes from hungry bobcat, lives to see another day

    Updated:

    PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A bobcat in southwest Florida was on the prowl, trying to catch a squirrel for dinner over the weekend, but it just didn’t pan out.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Punta Gorda resident Michelle Kloese told WBBH-TV she heard a commotion outside her bedroom window and was surprised by what she saw.

    Kloese filmed the wildcat on top of the screen encasing her swimming pool, trying to catch the squirrel and posted the video on social media.

    A hot pursuit ensued, but the squirrel was just a little too quick for the cat, this time.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories