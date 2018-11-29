Sex offender arrested for trying to play Santa, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say a registered sex offender in Orange County, Florida, posted an ad online to play Santa Claus.
Robert Kendel, 48, used the name “Santa Bob” in his Craigslist ads to advertise himself as a professional Santa Claus, deputies said. The ad includes a photo of himself with a child on his lap.
TRENDING NOW:
- Student charged after posting picture with AR-15, advising students not to go to school
- Mother charged with assaulting infant until baby was unresponsive
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- VIDEO: Trump threatens GM over plant closures
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Santa in Handcuffs! How local investigators caught and arrested this registered sex offender in costume... Watch TODAY at 5 on #wftv. @JDealWFTV @GWarmothWFTV @MarthaSugalski pic.twitter.com/l4wcLdte3b— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 28, 2018
Kendel is a registered sex offender. According to records, Kendel sexually battered a child under the age of 12 in the early 1990s.
Deputies said Kendel did not list any employment when he registered.
Sgt. Rich Mankewich, from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said he contacted Kendel through Craigslist. The two agreed to meet at Rose Place Park off Apopka-Vineland Road for what Kendel thought was a corporate picnic, Mankewich said.
Investigators cleared the park of children. When Kendel showed up dressed in his Santa suit, the two exchanged money. Then investigators took him into custody. He faces charges related to violating the terms of his sex offender registration, which includes reporting employment.
“He said he’s been [playing Santa] for 33 years,” Mankewich said. “He’s done (homeowners associations), he’s done birthday parties.”
The Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip led to the arrest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}