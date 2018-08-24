0 Shark attack victim develops flesh-eating bacteria, medical bills top $30,000

ALVIN, Texas - A Texas man recovering from a shark attack off Crystal Beach in Galveston County received even worse news when flesh-eating bacteria developed in his wound.

Construction worker Blaine Shelton, 42, told KBMT-TV that a fun day at the beach in early August has turned into a nightmare.

Shelton was released from a hospital last week after treatment for the shark bite and said he noticed pain in the wound on his thigh almost immediately. By Thursday, he was back in the hospital, according to Texas news outlets.

Shelton was swimming alone, about 200 yards from shore Aug. 7 when he was bitten by a large bull shark.

“I already saw the fin, and I knew it wasn’t a porpoise,” he told KHOU-TV. “I turn around to get out of there and that’s when he grabbed me by the leg. And, I guess the only way to explain it would be like sandpaper, is what it felt like; just grabbed on, like gritty.”

Bleeding heavily, Shelton managed to get away from the shark and back to shore where a friend flagged down a passing deputy.

The shark had bitten through Shelton’s thigh to the muscle above his right knee, injuring a tendon in his leg during the attack, KHOU reported.

Shelton is now receiving treatment for the flesh-eating bacteria, which can lead to amputations and even death.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.

