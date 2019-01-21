  • Shelby Mustang sells for $1.1M at auction to benefit charity

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 sold for $1.1 million at an auction over the weekend. 

    Ford auctioned the vehicle with vehicle identification number 001, with all proceeds to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Arizona. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The winning bidder was auction chairman Craig Jackson, an avid Mustang collector, Fox News reported

    It is the second-highest price a Mustang has sold for at auction, behind a $2.2 million experimental Shelby GT500 Super Snake, Fox News reported

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories