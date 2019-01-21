Shelby Mustang sells for $1.1M at auction to benefit charity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 sold for $1.1 million at an auction over the weekend.
Ford auctioned the vehicle with vehicle identification number 001, with all proceeds to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Arizona.
The winning bidder was auction chairman Craig Jackson, an avid Mustang collector, Fox News reported.
It is the second-highest price a Mustang has sold for at auction, behind a $2.2 million experimental Shelby GT500 Super Snake, Fox News reported.
