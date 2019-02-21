0 Sheriff: Boyfriend of missing Texas woman charged with murder, body found in his house

LARUE, Texas - A Texas man has been charged with murder after investigators found the body of his missing girlfriend in his house, and he confessed to killing her, authorities said.

Charlie Cervantes, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Tabatha Cashion, media outlets reported, citing the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Cervantes’s LaRue, Texas, home and found Cashion’s body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators also spoke with the father of Cashion’s children, who said he saw a Facebook post written by Cervantes that said “the voices in his head are telling him to cut up Tabatha and the kids,” KLTV-TV reported.

Cashion left her mother’s home in Emory, Texas, on Feb. 9 and promised to return the following day, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly in the process of moving in with Cervantes and was dropping her children off with her mother.

Cashion never returned, and her mother wasn’t able to reach her, KLTV-TV reported. Cashion’s mother contacted the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and reported her daughter missing.

Henderson County deputies went to Cervantes’s home early Wednesday to interview him about Cashion’s disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office said. Cervantes allegedly told deputies that he and Cashion had argued three days before, and that she called someone who came and picked her up. Cervantes didn’t know who Cashion called or where she went, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators returned to Cervantes’s house later in the day with a search warrant. The Sheriff’s Office said that at some point Cervantes said he shot Cashion.

Cashion’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

